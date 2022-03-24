OPP investigating man's death on Simcoe, Ont. trail

Provincial police are investigating a man's death on a trail in Simcoe, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a Hendry Street address shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a medical complaint.

Officers located a 36-year-old deceased man on the Norfolk Sunrise Trail.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Police will release more information once it's available.