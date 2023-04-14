OPP investigating mischief complaint in Lucan, Ont.
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
A mischief complaint was reported to Middlesex County OPP after an unknown person(s) allegedly threw a can of paint at a car on Spencer Avenue in Lucan, Ont.
The incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on April 12, 2023.
Police said video surveillance captured a red vehicle, possibly an SUV, speeding away from the property.
If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please contact the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
