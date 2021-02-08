Ontario Provincial Police are looking into additional cases of debris being left on Highway 17 in eastern Ontario.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said Monday they were looking into a case of several vehicle rims strewn about on Highway 17 near Sawmill Road in Laurentian Valley Township at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Last week, Renfrew OPP announced they were investigating a case of basketball-sized boulders found strewn across the highway near the Logos Land Resort in early January. Police said three cars were damaged by the rocks.

Both the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew OPP have responded to several incidents involving found debris on Highway 17, police said.

The OPP is asking drivers to be alert and watch for debris on the Highway 17, especially in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.