Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Norfolk County Detachment are investigating a road rage incident in Norfolk County on Friday.

On Friday at approx. 8:30 p.m., OPP and Norfolk County Detachment investigated a road rage incident at a James Street, Delhi, in Norfolk County address.

Police say two drivers became involded in a road rage incident, both drivers stopped on the side of the road and a verbal altercation ensued.

In a release OPP say one driver allegedly exited their vehicle displaying an edged weapen, re-entered their car and left the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described to police as a tall, Caucasian male, in his 20's. He was wearing a fisherman's hat, blue button up shirt and jeans. The vehicle was described as a white Mazda sedan.

The OPP is continuing to investigate this incident and is looking to speak to any witnesses that may have information relating to this occurrence. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.