OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank

Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.

According to OPP, a bank in Alliston was robbed around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a man entered with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash. The man fled the scene, but it's not clear what direction he went.

Police are searching for a man described as:

Male

Caucasian

Wearing Blue Jays hat

Wearing orange traffic vest

Wearing navy blue long-sleeve top

Wearing jeans

Wearing black Adidas running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.