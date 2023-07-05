OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
According to OPP, a bank in Alliston was robbed around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a man entered with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash. The man fled the scene, but it's not clear what direction he went.
Police are searching for a man described as:
- Male
- Caucasian
- Wearing Blue Jays hat
- Wearing orange traffic vest
- Wearing navy blue long-sleeve top
- Wearing jeans
- Wearing black Adidas running shoes
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
