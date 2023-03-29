OPP investigating robbery in Bolton

Ontario Provincial Police in Caledon are looking to the public for help identifying three suspects involved in a Bolton area robbery.

Police say that on March 18, three individuals, two men and one woman, allegedly stole cash and jewelry from a store in Bolton.

Police released photos of three suspects, all believed to be south Asian.

One man is described as being middle-aged, with glasses. He wore blue jeans, black running shoes, a black jacket, and a purple surgical mask.

The second suspect is a middle-aged woman wearing black attire and a pink scarf.

Police say the third suspect is in his 20s and wore a grey tracksuit, black shoes, a black jacket, a winter hat, and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.