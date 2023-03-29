iHeartRadio

OPP investigating robbery in Bolton


Crest on Ontario Provincial Police officer's uniform. (File Photo)

Ontario Provincial Police in Caledon are looking to the public for help identifying three suspects involved in a Bolton area robbery.

Police say that on March 18, three individuals, two men and one woman, allegedly stole cash and jewelry from a store in Bolton.

Police released photos of three suspects, all believed to be south Asian.

One man is described as being middle-aged, with glasses. He wore blue jeans, black running shoes, a black jacket, and a purple surgical mask.

The second suspect is a middle-aged woman wearing black attire and a pink scarf.

Police say the third suspect is in his 20s and wore a grey tracksuit, black shoes, a black jacket, a winter hat, and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

