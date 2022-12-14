OPP investigating September shooting

Middlesex OPP are hoping someone out there will have video footage that will help with a shooting investigation that started in September.

Just after midnight on Sept. 4, police and EMS were sent to the Sharon Creek Conservation Area for reports of a person in distress.

When they arrived, officers round a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are asking anyone who was in the area of Sharon Drive on the night of Sept. 3 between 11:30 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 4, and witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or who may have video footage, to contact them at1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).