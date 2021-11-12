OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph

Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.

Officials tweeted about the crash in the area of Highway 6 and Wellington County Road 22 around 5:10 p.m.

According to the tweet, roads are closed between Guelph and Centre Wellington.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

#WellingtonOPP investigating serious vehicle collision on #Hwy6 @wellingtncounty rd 22. Road closed between @cityofguelph and @CentrWellington for @gwps_cp and #EmergencyServices ^JC pic.twitter.com/bmzPBplzls