OPP investigating serious head-on crash in Huntsville
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a serious, head-on crash that injured three people in Huntsville on Friday.
Officers were called to Highway 60 near the Harp Lake Road area around 5:20 p.m. May 6 after a collision involving two SUVs in the road's westbound lane.
The road, located east of Highway 11, was closed in both directions as the scene was investigated.
"Three persons -- a 66-year-old female driver, 49-year-old male driver and his passenger a 45-year-old female -- were transported by Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital. The 66-year-old female was later taken by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital for treatment of serious injuries," OPP said in a news release Monday morning.
"The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available."
Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-789-5551.
No word on if any charges are pending.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.