OPP investigating 'serious occurrence' on Oneida of the Thames First Nation

image.jpg

Police are currently on scene, investigating a "serious occurrence" on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

According to a Facebook post from the First Nation's administration, police responded to an incident in the area of Oneida Road and Hazel Road early Friday morning.

There is no concern for public safety but no further details are being released at this time.

Residents should expected a heightened police presence in the area throughout the day.

