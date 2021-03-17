Police say no injuries were reported following a shooting on Highway 427 in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 7, Ontario Provincial Police say.

“We have had officers already patrolling the area,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in video posted online. He added that shell casings were found at the scene and officers are speaking to the victim of the shooting incident, who was not injured.

“There are reported gunshot holes or bullet holes in the vehicle that the victim was operating at the time. (We are) trying to determine whether there is any connection between the suspect or the suspect vehicle, the assailants and the victim. That is part of the ongoing investigation,” Schmidt said.

“Certainly a scary situation.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen Jetta with three occupants inside.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage from the area at the time to contact investigators.

Northbound Highway 427 is currently closed at Finch Avenue and Schmidt said there is no access to the northbound lanes from Highway 407.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

The southbound lanes of Highway 427 remain open.