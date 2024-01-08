OPP investigating small fires at Renfrew County school

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating several small outdoor fires that were set on the property of a Renfrew County school.

Police say they responded to the incidents located at a school in Barry's Bay in the Township of Madawaska Valley on Peter Street.

Barry's Bay is located about 80 kilometres west of Pembroke and about 190 kilometres west of Ottawa.

The fires were allegedly set near a gazebo and a play structure.

Although the fire did not cause significant damage, police say they are seeking to identify those responsible to 'deter such potentially dangerous behaviours.'

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca.

You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.