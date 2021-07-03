OPP investigating small plane crash in Lakeshore, Ont., pilot suffers minor injuries

Emergency crews are investigating a small plane crash and rollover in Lakeshore.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Lakeshore Road 302.

OPP say a small single-seater Thratcher C-X-4 airplane was attempting to land on a private runway when the crashed occurred, flipping over into a wheat field.

Witnesses who were on the radio with the pilot say the crash was weather related as strong cross winds caused the plane to flip over.

A nearby homeowner lifted the wing and pulled the pilot out.

The 77-year-old pilot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in "good humour" about the incident.

The plane received moderate damage.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the road has since been reopened.

With files from Alana Hadadean