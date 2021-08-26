OPP Investigating Stabbing in South Bruce Peninsula

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a stabbing that happened in South Bruce Peninsula on Wednesday night.

Police and EMS responded to Main Street around 10 p.m. and report that one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old from Etobicoke has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online.