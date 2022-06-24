OPP investigating sudden death of a toddler in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a 23-month-old child in Bancroft, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a call in a parking lot on Monck Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a child was located with no vital signs in the parking lot. The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The OPP Bancroft Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services are investigating the child's death.