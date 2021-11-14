OPP investigating sudden death of Sables-Spanish Township man

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Manitoulin detachment were called to Poplar Road in Burpee & Mills Township Friday evening after a sudden death had been reported.

Police have identified the deceased as Matthew Mandigo, 31, of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.



The cause of death has not yet been determined and police say a post-mortem is due to take place in Sudbury at a later date.



The investigation is now under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

The Township of Burpee & Mills is a Manitoulin Island community located approx. 80 km southwest of Little Current, Ont.