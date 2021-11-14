OPP investigating sudden death of Sables-Spanish Township man
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Jay Baxter
Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Manitoulin detachment were called to Poplar Road in Burpee & Mills Township Friday evening after a sudden death had been reported.
Police have identified the deceased as Matthew Mandigo, 31, of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
The cause of death has not yet been determined and police say a post-mortem is due to take place in Sudbury at a later date.
The investigation is now under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).
The Township of Burpee & Mills is a Manitoulin Island community located approx. 80 km southwest of Little Current, Ont.
-
More snow, freezing rain on the way for Manitoba Tuesday: Environment CanadaEnvironment Canada says a strong weather system is set to bring snow and freezing rain to central and northern Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Boil water notice in place following water main break in Lion's Head, Ont.A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for all users of the Lion’s Head drinking water system due to a major water main break.
-
No one hurt after driver crashes into pole in Blossom Park areaOttawa police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into a traffic pole in the Blossom Park area overnight.
-
Saskatoon theatre icon Henry Woolf dies at 91Henry Woolf, a pillar in Saskatoon’s theatre community has died.
-
Vehicle stop leads to charges for Norfolk County manA Norfolk County man is facing charges after an officer allegedly seized suspected cocaine, meth and cash during a vehicle stop Friday.
-
Ontario reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in OttawaAcross the province, health officials reported 666 new cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died due to the disease.
-
Proposed downtown hotel gets green light from Victoria city councilVictoria City Council has given the go-ahead for a 20-storey tower at the corner of Fort and Blanshard streets.
-
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Norfolk CountyA man has been charged with multiple drug-related offences following a traffic stop by Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County on Friday.
-