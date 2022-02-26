OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.

On Feb. 22, the Kenora OPP Detachment was called to a report that a person was in distress on Highway 71 north of Sioux Narrows. When emergency crews arrived, they found the person who was later pronounced dead.

OPP said the person has been identified Jesse Nagam, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg.

"The cause of death has not been determined," OPP said in a news release Saturday.

A spokesperson for the OPP told CTV News a post-mortem was scheduled to be done on Saturday in Toronto but the results of the examination have not yet been released.

They said there is no threat to the public safety.

The OPP said its Kenora crime unit is investigating the death along with the Forensic Identification Services Unit and Major Case Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.