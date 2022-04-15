OPP investigating suspicious death in Killaloe, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman in Killaloe, Ont.
Officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the community 160 kilometres west of Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers located a deceased woman inside the home.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday in Ottawa.
Police are treating the death as suspicious.
“Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.”
The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of the Renfrew County Crime Unit, is investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600 or 1-888-310-1122.
