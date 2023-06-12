OPP investigating suspicious incident involving driver and 2 girls in Bracebridge
Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating a suspicious incident that happened over the weekend involving a driver and two girls.
According to OPP, officers received a call from a parent on Saturday afternoon claiming a man driving a truck attempted to talk to her two daughters several times while they walked on Wellington Street near Armstrong Street.
Police say the driver reportedly tried to talk to the girls, asking if they were "ok" several times during their walk between the Rotary Centre and Monck Public School.
They say the interaction scared the girls enough they called a parent to pick them up.
Police say the driver, a white man with short, dark hair and stubble on his face, never left his vehicle, a black, four-door pickup truck with tools and boxes in the truck box.
Police ask anyone who saw the interactions or has surveillance footage of the area to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
