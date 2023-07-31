OPP investigating teen's drowning death in Madawaska Valley

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a teenager in Madawaska Valley Township over the weekend.

Police say an unresponsive individual was found in shallow water on Dam Lake, about 85 km southwest of Pembroke, Ont.

Bystanders and paramedics performed CPR, but the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The coroner is investigating and an autopsy has been ordered, but police do not believe the death is suspicious.