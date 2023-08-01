OPP investigating theft of Port Stanley welcome sign
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Police in Elgin County are investigating after a sign welcoming people to the community of Port Stanley, Ont. was stolen earlier this month.
According to Elgin County OPP, at 1:54 p.m. on July 11 police were dispatched to Sunset Road in Central Elgin for a reported theft.
Police determine that an unknown suspect(s) had used a chainsaw to cut off the supports to “The Village of Port Stanley” sign that welcomes people into the community.
The sign is valued at approximately $8,000.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The investigation continues.
-
'Just sit back and enjoy the show': Sask. skies to come alive with celestial events in AugustIf you’re looking for a free nighttime activity, you’re in luck because the skies are going to be unleashing some natural wonders in the coming weeks.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlordA Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
-
Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in WindsorThe raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.
-
Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesAn annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.
-
Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violenceA new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).
-
Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidenceMounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in BarrieOne person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaignA group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
‘Nobody’s came to check on us’: Ellershouse couple says they were left without help after floodA couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.