OPP investigating theft of trailer, ATV in Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Toula Mazloum
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a trailer and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a home in the Ottawa Valley on Friday.
Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. reporting a flatbed 2022 Bear 82X black float trailer and a 2022 blue Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV were stolen from a private property on Siberia Road in Madawaska Valley Township.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600, or leave a tip anonymously at CrimeStoppers.ca.
