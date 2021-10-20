OPP investigating theft of truck, trailer and backhoe from eastern Ontario business
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck, a backhoe tractor and a trailer from a business in Champlain Township.
Police said in a press release that the business owners called police about the disappearance of their gear Monday morning. It appears that the apparent theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Stolen were:
- A white 2001 Ford F-450 truck with "Les Serres Legault" labels on the side, Ontario licence plate BA10765
- A black 2014 Sure Trac trailer with Ontario licence plate M5545M
- An orange 2013 Kubota Backhoe U17
Anyone with information is asked to the Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Niverville grain elevator to soon be demolished; weather causing delaysA grain elevator in Niverville, Man., will soon be demolished.
-
Doug Ford says opposition is playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrantsOntario Premier Doug Ford said he believes the opposition is playing politics over his comments on immigrants and he’s been told by many new Canadians his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Bidding war: BHP raises its offer in takeover bid for NorontA day after a rival suitor made a bid for control of Noront Resources, BHP has upped its offer for shares of the mining company that owns the rights to mineral in the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.
-
Winnipeg councillor proposes plan to gear tickets to incomeA Winnipeg city councillor says people should pay fines and ticket amounts based on how much money they earn.
-
Reports of serious injuries in Wilmot Township crash; roads closed for 'significant amount of time'Waterloo regional police say there are reports of serious injuries following a crash in Wilmot Township.
-
Man found dead after fire at Edson, Alta., seniors' buildingA fire at a seniors' apartment complex in Edson, Alta., prompted an evacuation just after midnight Tuesday morning.
-
Veltman defence team asks for more time to prepareNathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
'Bizarre' doll discovered behind Oak Bay wall connected to former German toy designerA song about exploring the Northwest Passage was playing over the construction site speaker when Will was discovering something unexpected behind a wall that made him shriek.
-
'I was in disbelief': Lottery win for Kitchener womanA grocery store run turned into life changing moment for Nancy Ahrens, who shared her excitement when she picked up her prize at the OLG prize center in Toronto.