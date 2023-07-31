OPP investigating two fatal incidents on the water in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two recent deaths on the water in eastern Ontario.

The first happened Thursday evening on Brule Lake in North Frontenac Township, about 100 km west of Carleton Place, Ont.

Police said four people were in a fishing boat when it capsized. None of the people in the boat was wearing life jackets. Three people managed to make it to shore, but the fourth never resurfaced.

OPP divers recovered a body at around 9 p.m. Thursday. The 51-year-old from Durhman region has not been identified.

The second incident happened Sunday at around 11 a.m. on Little Cranberry Lake, about 40 km northeast of downtown Kingston, Ont.

In this case, a boater collided with a kayaker.

The 45-year-old kayaker from Kawartha Lakes was critically injured and later died. They have not been identified.

OPP said this collision remains under investigation. Charges have not been laid at this time.