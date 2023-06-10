OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg
Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.
The collision happened around 4 p.m., at the intersection of 16th Line and Maplewood Sideroad, southwest of New Hamburg.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck towing a camper trailer.
Police said there were minor injuries reported and they’re asking people to avoid the area if possible.
#OxfordOPP is on scene of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Maplewood Sideroad and 16th Line @EastZorraTav involving a truck with camper and a sedan. Minor injuries. Avoid the area and expect delays. Updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/8r194vflEE— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 10, 2023
