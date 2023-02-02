OPP investigating two-vehicle crash south of Brantford
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have minor injuries after a crash Thursday south of Brantford.
Emergency responders arrived at the intersection of Cockshutt Road and Concession 10 Townsend around 3:30 p.m.
In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Ed Sanchuk said they received information that a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and struck another car.
He added that both drivers have minor injuries.
“This collision did not need to happen,” Const. Sanchuk said in the video. “We need people to slow down and pay attention to what they’re doing.”
OPP are still investigating.
#OPP officers were surprised that there were only minor injuries in a 2 vehicle crash at Concession 10 of Townsend and Cockshutt Road. Please make sure YOU always #PayAttention when getting behind the wheel of any vehicle. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/FMpDe2Bcbz— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 2, 2023
