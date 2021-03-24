Provincial police are investigating reports of vandalism on buildings and vehicles in downtown Fergus.

Officials said the incidents happened sometime between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a release, police said someone painted yellow graffiti on buildings and vehicles in the area of St. George Street West and St. Andrew Street. According to officials, a church and the Autism Behavioural Services building were both vandalized. Suspects put a "homophobic slur and a derogatory slur aimed at those with disabilities" on an exterior wall, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.