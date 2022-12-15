OPP investigating vehicle theft in The Blue Mountains

UPDATE: OPP have located the vehicle.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are investigating a vehicle theft in The Blue Mountains.

Police say a light grey 2021 Porsche Macan GTS was stolen sometime overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

Shortly after the police release was issued, the OPP says the vehicle has been recovered, and forensics examinations are being conducted for evidence to help solve the crime.

The Collingwood OPP asks anyone with information on the theft to call 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada reports car thefts increased by 30 per cent in Ontario over the past year.

Police say the trend typically sees thieves using the overnight hours to remain unnoticed.

Pickup trucks, SUVs and sedans are the most commonly stolen vehicles, police report.

They say many of these stolen vehicles are shipped overseas or dismantled for parts.

Police encourage motorists to take steps to prevent becoming a victim of vehicle theft by using steering wheel locks and vehicle alarms and reporting suspicious activity.

They also suggest parking in a garage or a well-lit area, when possible.