OPP investigating vehicle theft in The Blue Mountains
UPDATE: OPP have located the vehicle.
Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are investigating a vehicle theft in The Blue Mountains.
Police say a light grey 2021 Porsche Macan GTS was stolen sometime overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
Shortly after the police release was issued, the OPP says the vehicle has been recovered, and forensics examinations are being conducted for evidence to help solve the crime.
The Collingwood OPP asks anyone with information on the theft to call 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada reports car thefts increased by 30 per cent in Ontario over the past year.
Police say the trend typically sees thieves using the overnight hours to remain unnoticed.
Pickup trucks, SUVs and sedans are the most commonly stolen vehicles, police report.
They say many of these stolen vehicles are shipped overseas or dismantled for parts.
Police encourage motorists to take steps to prevent becoming a victim of vehicle theft by using steering wheel locks and vehicle alarms and reporting suspicious activity.
They also suggest parking in a garage or a well-lit area, when possible.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal dataWhile rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
Calendar campaign raises money for police memorial wall in SudburyThe Sudbury Region Police Museum is moving to a new location from headquarters on Brady Street to a downtown building that is more accessible.
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M soughtA lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.