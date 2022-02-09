OPP investigating workplace accident at northern mine

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation into a workplace accident at a mine site in Taylor Township is underway.

Officers with the Matheson detachment were called to the scene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sources tell CTV News it happened on Taylor Road, which is where Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine site is located. The gold mine is located east of Timmins and part of a trio of mines that make up the Holt Complex. The Taylor Mine site began operations in 2015.

"OPP attended the scene with emergency medical services, Matheson Fire Department and mine rescue units," police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"The investigation remains ongoing and the Ministry of Labour has been notified."

No details on what happened or if there were any injuries.

More information to come as it becomes available.