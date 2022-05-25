iHeartRadio

OPP investigation into alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach ends with no arrests

Oxbow Park Drive street sign in Wasaga Beach, Ont. (Google Street View)

Provincial police have ended their investigation intoan alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach with no arrests.

Police said the incident was reported to have happened Tuesday night on a walking trail off Oxbow Park Drive.

They said the complainant claimed he was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, police said, "there are no outstanding suspects."

They added that there is "no fear for public safety."

