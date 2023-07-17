OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County
Ontario provincial police issued a rare public advisory about a sex offender in Simcoe County.
According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say he is currently residing in Essa Township at the same address as a camp for children with autism.
Maloney and the camp owner told CTV News his conviction was fully served by 2015, adding he has no access to the children attending the camp.
On Monday, the OPP noted the public advisory "follows careful review of the offender as it relates to issues of public concern."
Police said the public is reminded that while they believe Maloney "does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms," adding they will act to protect those rights "if they are infringed."
Meanwhile, Maloney and the camp owner said they are seeking legal action to have the OPP remove the public advisory.
-
Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missingMounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.
-
10-year-old girl missing from MarlboroughCalgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.
-
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heightsIf we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.