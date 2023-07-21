OPP issue scam warning targeting previous victims
The Norfolk County Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning of a new scam involving former investment scam victims.
OPP issued the warning to area residents on Friday after victims involved in an earlier investment scam were contacted by somebody claiming they could return the funds they lost in the previous scam.
Police say the scammers are contacting victims by telephone, email and through various social media platforms saying they can return the funds for a fee.
It was noted that fraudsters will often ask for remote access to the victim’s computer or device.
According to OPP, no funds are returned and the victims could potentially have more money stolen from them.
Police say anyone receiving these calls should hang up the phone, as it is a scam.
It’s being reminded that computer users should never give anyone access to their computers unless they initiate the call. Police say not to give out personal, banking or credit card information to anyone unless you are sure of who you’re dealing with.
