iHeartRadio

OPP issue videos of vehicle theft suspects in Rockwood

(File photo) OPP

Ontario provincial police are looking for multiple suspects they believe worked together in several vehicle thefts that happened Dec. 3 in Rockwood.

In a pair of tweets, the OPP issued video showing how the suspects used multiple vehicles and worked together during the early morning spree.

In the first video, the OPP captured a photo of a suspect with short dark hair and wearing a shiny black pufferjacket, who appears to be opening a vehicle door.

The photo is followed by security footage where suspects are seen coming out of vehicles and entering unlocked vehicles in a neighborhood.

In the last part, the suspects are seen running when an automatic security light goes on, and as they drive off someone honks a horn in what the OPP believe is a warning signal to the other suspects.

PART I - #WellingtonOPP investigating a vehicle theft that led to further vehicle entries in the #Rockwood area the morning of Dec 3, 2021. Multi-vehicles w/ multi-people working in tandem. Please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips @GuelphEramosa @wellingtncounty
PART II NEXT^JC pic.twitter.com/bisUUuyZVJ

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 9, 2021

In the second video, the OPP provided security footage of the suspects at a convenience store purchasing items.

PART II - #WellingtonOPP investigating a vehicle theft that led to further vehicle entries in the #Rockwood area the morning of Dec 3, 2021. Multi-vehicles w/ multi-people working in tandem. Please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips @GuelphEramosa @wellingtncounty ^JC pic.twitter.com/8UhRbGQJPJ

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 10, 2021

The OPP are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or to connect with Crime Stoppers.

12