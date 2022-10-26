OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious this time of year following multiple reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county.
According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to Nairn Road in Middlesex Centre for a report of a collision involving a deer.
Shortly after, officers were then dispatched to two car crash scenes involving deer in Southwest Middlesex and Adelaide Metcalfe.
Since Monday, Middlesex OPP say they’ve responded to eight collisions involving deer.
At this time, no significant injuries have been reported as a result of these collisions.
Middlesex OPP remind drivers to scan the roadway as they drive, particularly in the morning and evening as deer are on the move this time of year.
They also recommend that drivers look for glowing eyes along the shoulders of the road, to slow down, remove any potential distractions, buckle up, and to never “veer for deer.”
If you do collide with a deer on the road, Middlesex OPP recommend the following steps:
- If possible, pull your vehicle over to the shoulder of the road and turn on your hazard lights
- Because a collision is a traumatic event, first compose yourself and make sure you’re not injured
- If you are injured and are able to, call 9-1-1
- If you are uninjured, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and be prepared to provide your location and details of the collision to police
- Stay in your vehicle unless it is not safe to do so