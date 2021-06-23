OPP issue warning after thieves target Kingsville neighbourhood

Essex County OPP are reminding the public to stay vigilant to protect their properties after thieves target a neighbourhood in Kingsville.

Police say several residents in Kingsville were victimized by individual(s) that went thieving in the neighbourhood of Prospect Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

On Saturday, members of the Kingsville OPP were investigating multiple reports of thefts from several vehicles and sheds.

Officers say items taken range from a bicycle, personal identification, debit and credit cards, gift cards, and electronics.

“You can prevent theft from vehicles and outbuildings by always keeping doors locked,” said a release from OPP. “Never leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle and at the very least don't leave car keys inside your vehicle. Please do your part to prevent crime in your community by protecting your property and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police.”

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.