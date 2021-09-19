OPP issue warning on ‘TEC’ stamped Percocet in West Parry Sound

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in West Parry Sound are warning of pills circulating in the area they say resemble Percocet.



The OPP issued a press release Sunday saying the pills are stamped with ‘TEC’ but may contain other substances such as fentanyl or not be Percocet at all.



"These pills are very dangerous and may cause a person to overdose," said police in the release.



Officials are reminding those who decide to take drugs to always have a friend with naloxone available. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Police also included the following reminder:



'Even if you've taken drugs or have some on you, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you. Observers may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement. To encourage people to seek life-saving assistance the OPP is launching the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) public awareness campaign. The campaign runs August 31st - October 31st, 2021.'