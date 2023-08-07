iHeartRadio

OPP issue warning regarding recent break and enters


OPP cruiser (File photo)

Elgin County OPP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Ford F150, no tailgate, with the license plate 2662FW.

Police said this vehicle has been involved in numerous break and enters.

Police ask that if you see this vehicle around St. Thomas or Chatham, please call 1-888-310-1122.

