OPP issues 127 speeding tickets during one-day blitz on Hwy. 17 between Ottawa and North Bay
Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on 127 speeding drivers on Highway 17 during a one-day traffic blitz this weekend.
On Saturday, OPP officers teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation and the Deep River Police Service to target aggressive driving on Highway 17 between Ottawa and North Bay.
Police say during the 12-hour blitz, 127 speeding tickets were issued to drivers. One driver was charged with stunt driving, which is 50 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.
Officers also issued four charges under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, one Liquor Licence Act charge and 12 tickets for other Highway Traffic Act offences.
"The combined results this weekend of the OPP, DRPS and MTO shows our continued commitment to traffic safety," Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment Commander Insp. Steph Neufeld said.
"On a critical roadway like the Trans Canada Highway, safety is everyone's responsibility and we will continue to do our part to ensure everyone has a safe trip when traveling through our communities."
