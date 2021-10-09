OPP issues warning about 'potentially dangerous' car rally for youth in Renfrew County
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to parents and young people about a car rally in Renfrew County that includes "potentially dangerous" and indecent tasks.
Students from multiple schools in the Upper Ottawa Valley have been participating in the ongoing game described as a car rally. Police say parents are led to believe it is some type of fundraising activity.
"In reality the young participants, who range in age from 14-19, pay money to an organizer and perform a series of tasks as a competition," said the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP in a statement.
"Some of these tasks are potentially dangerous, indecent and/or illegal. The tasks are recorded on video, and it should be noted that sharing videos such as these, involving young people, could potentially result in criminal charges. "
The OPP says its officers are watching out for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.