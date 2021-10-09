OPP issues warning about 'potentially dangerous' car rally for youth in Renfrew County

Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to parents and young people about a car rally in Renfrew County that includes "potentially dangerous" and indecent tasks.

Students from multiple schools in the Upper Ottawa Valley have been participating in the ongoing game described as a car rally. Police say parents are led to believe it is some type of fundraising activity.

"In reality the young participants, who range in age from 14-19, pay money to an organizer and perform a series of tasks as a competition," said the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP in a statement.

"Some of these tasks are potentially dangerous, indecent and/or illegal. The tasks are recorded on video, and it should be noted that sharing videos such as these, involving young people, could potentially result in criminal charges. "

The OPP says its officers are watching out for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.