Provincial police are warning the public about spam emails containing child abuse images.

The OPP says it received several complaints about unsolicited emails from the account mail@aloette.me, leading the unsuspecting recipient to the explicit pictures.

Police say to exercise caution when opening emails from unfamiliar or unusual accounts.

Anyone who receives an email from the mail@aloette.me account is urged to contact their local police department and refrain from opening it.

Police encourage anyone with additional information on the matter, or any tips regarding internet child exploitation, to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.