Provincial police are warning the public about spam emails containing child abuse images. OPP looking for suspect in Elliot Lake mugging Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after someone was robbed at an Elliot Lake bank machine. Drinking water advisory issued for the Town of Gogama Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Gogama. Manitoba woman turns to TikTok to document car crash recovery A Manitoba woman has turned to social media to document her miraculous story of recovery, a true testament to the power of living.