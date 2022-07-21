OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester

A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.

According to a press release issued by Middlesex County OPP, police, fire crews and EMS were called to a collision around 11:15 a.m. Thursday involving a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes, just west of Dorchester, Ont.

Police said a passenger vehicle collided into the back of a commercial vehicle as traffic travelled eastbound, after which the passenger vehicle left the highway and rolled.

As they were arriving, police learned the driver of the passenger vehicle that wound up in the ditch reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The OPP K-9 unit was brought in to hunt for a suspect. The driver has not yet been located.

The driver of the commmercial vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Police said traffic slowed as a result of the collision due to the partial blockage of a lane, but the highway has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.