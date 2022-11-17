OPP kick off provincial festive RIDE campaign

‘Tis the season for RIDE stops to ensure drug/alcohol impaired drivers are pulled off the roads.

During the seven-week Ontario Provincial Police campaign, alcohol/drug-impaired drivers will see police using a sophisticated set of tools to detect, charge, and immediately remove dangerous drivers from the road.

"Sadly, 51 people have died on OPP-patrolled roads this year in collisions that involved a driver who consumed alcohol and/or drugs,” said Thomas Carrique, Commissioner of the OPP.

“This ongoing, senseless loss of life is what drives the OPP's commitment. If you suspect or witness impaired driving, please treat it like the dangerous crime that it is and immediately report it to police. Together, we can keep our roads safe during the holidays," Carrique said.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) allows police officers to demand a breath test from any lawfully stopped driver (which includes those pulled over in Festive R.I.D.E. stops), even if there is no evidence or suspicion that the driver has consumed alcohol.

Drivers are also reminded that Drug Recognition Evaluation (DRE) and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) officers are police resources used for detecting drug-impaired drivers and that the same penalties apply as those who are alcohol-impaired.

“Today's launch of the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign serves as a reminder that no one should drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is a serious criminal offence that can have devastating consequences,” said Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General.

Police services across the province need all driver’s support to help keep Ontario’s roads safe, especially during the holiday season.

“If you're out with friends and family, have a plan to get home safely and encourage others to do the same," he said.

During the 2021-2022 Festive RIDE campaign, OPP officers conducted 8,374 RIDE stops, laid 1,188 impaired driving charges and issued 237 Warn Range Suspensions.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney echoes Kerzner’s comments.

“As you make plans for the holiday season and year-round, please remember to plan ahead and use public transit, take a taxi or have a designated driver to ensure you arrive home safely. Let's all do our part to keep our roads safe, and prevent the tragic deaths and devastating injuries caused by impaired driving," Mulroney said.

Young, novice and commercial drivers are reminded that, under Ontario's zero-tolerance law, it is illegal for these driver classes to have any amount of alcohol or drugs in their system.