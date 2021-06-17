OPP launch arson investigation after two vehicles destroyed fire in Lakeshore

OPP are looking for three people of interest in an arson investigation in Lakeshore.

Officers with the Lakeshore Detachment responded to a report of arson at a residence on Diemer Crescent on Thursday at 2:35 a.m.

Investigation determined that three individuals were near the property and two vehicles were set ablaze, destroying the vehicles and causing minor damage to the residence. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A red car was observed leaving the area shortly after the fire was ignited.

Video surveillance is being reviewed in order to determine who is responsible.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting with the investigation.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was consulted.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.