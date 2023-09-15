OPP launch CAMSafe Program in Southern Bruce County

The camera that catches a car thief might be your own, but it could be the house three doors down.

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has implemented a CAMSafe program aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community that may act as a resource for police when investigating offences/crimes.

"The only information this database provides police is a way to contact a registered party with video surveillance," said Insp. Keegan Wilcox, detachment commander of South Bruce OPP.

"When officers investigate a crime, they canvas a neighbourhood for witnesses and other forms of evidence like video. I see the CamSafe database quickly becoming a very useful investigative tool. If this leads residents to a greater sense of community safety and well-being, it becomes a win-win."

When a police officer uses the CAMSafe database, they will see a map of the local area.

Officers will be able to click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information.

Officers cannot access your security cameras or cloud-based accounts.

If police would like to examine camera footage, they can make a request to the property owner using contact information from the database.

Interested homeowners are only required to provide basic contact information and camera location. Still, they can include more details if desired, such as the direction the camera faces, footage retention details or screenshots of the camera view. Homes that register can only view their information and delete their account or change their information at any time.

Learn more about the CAMSafe program here.