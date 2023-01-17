OPP launch Snowmobile Safety Week

A week-long international campaign aims to increase safety out on snowmobile trails.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) launched a social media campaign Tuesday for Snowmobile Safety Week.

Impaired operation, carrying safety equipment and abiding by trail guidelines were among the topics of discussion.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that there have already been two fatalities this year related to snowmobiles. In the 2021-2022 season, there were 14 fatalities.

“It’s tragic and preventable,” Schmidt said.

The OFSC estimates that hundreds of thousands of people use snowmobile trails each year, which is why it’s important to be prepared.

James Saville, president of the Sudbury Trail Plan, said most trails are currently open with limited status.

“I would say probably about half of our trails are open right now, if not more,” Saville said.

“Again, in the limited status, we have very few green, which means everything is good, ready to go.”

He said a number of trails aren’t open due to area lakes and rivers not being frozen over.

“We check the ice and stake them so that people can follow the lakes markers all the way through,” Saville said.

“And some of the lakes just aren’t at that point or even near it yet.”

He said a safety tip he’d share is to watch your speed due to an increase in new riders.

“Take your time, enjoy the ride,” Saville said.

Ron Arnold from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said hypothermia can set in quickly if you fall into the icy water.

“We have to remember the 1:10:1 rule,” Arnold said.

“You’ll have one minute to get your breathing under control. It’ll be a shock to your system. You’ll have 10 minutes of meaningful movement and up to one hour before you become unconscious.”

Wearing a floatation device and carrying the proper safety equipment is essential.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” said Ryan Eickmeir from OFSC.

Eickmeir said it’s important to monitor trail and weather conditions before heading out.

Additionally, telling someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back is another important safety tip.