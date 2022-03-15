OPP lay another first degree murder charge in Windsor man's homicide case
Provincial police have arrested and charged a seventh person in relation to the 2021 murder of a Windsor student.
On Tuesday, police announced that Nashaye Walker, 21, of North York was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Oyebode Oyenuga.
Oyenuga was first reported missing to Windsor police in February 2021. His remains were found just over a month later on Walpole Island First Nation.
Four other people are also charged with first degree murder in Oyenuga's death:
- Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto
- Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor
- Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor
- Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough
Zy'Shaun Lawrence, 20, was arrested last fall and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.
Jeffrey Drew Bliss, 36, of Erieau, has been charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, in relation to the case.
The investigation continues.
