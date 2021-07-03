OPP lay child pornography charges in Smiths Falls and Rockland

Ontario Provincial Police have laid child pornography charges against two individuals in separate investigations.

In news releases, police said charges were laid in Smiths Falls and Rockland.

The Rockland investigation began Oct. 29, 2020. Police say they used a warrant to search a home, seizing several devices. Eight months later, police arrested Paulo Casimiro, 54, and laid charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography available.

The investigation in Smiths Falls began June 28, 2021. Police seized devices from a business for examination upon execution of a search warrant. Pierre Normand Goderre, 55, was later arrested and is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused are due in court later this month.

"Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story," the OPP said. "Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized."

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding these investigations, or any information regarding internet child exploitation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477.