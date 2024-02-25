OPP lay impaired driving charges, man registers over five times legal limit
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A 38-year-old man from Collingwood has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly registering over five times the legal alcohol limit.
According to OPP, on Sunday, an individual called police after witnessing a two-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers noticed a strong odour of alcohol from the breath of one of the drivers.
Police say the driver was arrested, and a breath test at the detachment determined the driver's blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit.
The accused faces several impaired driving-related offences, along with a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
The accused is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court in March.
-
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here’s whyA mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decisionAfter weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.
-
New survey finds one third of food charities turn people away due to demandLocal food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summerOC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunnedA second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
-
Maple syrup season thriving during 'weird' weatherThe sap is flowing quickly at sugar bushes across Ontario.
-
Residents dealing with erosion react to N.S. abandonment of Coastal Protection ActNova Scotia residents react to the provincial government's abandonment of the Coastal Protection Act.