OPP lay more charges against suspect accused of multiple break-ins, sexual assault in Orillia

Orillia OPP have laid more charges against a man accused of multiple break and enters, one of which involved a sexual assault of a woman in her home.

Provincial police say the accused has been tied to two more incidents that occurred in Orillia at the beginning of December.

OPP say the suspect attempted to break into a home on Barrie Road on Dec. 1 and trespassed at a Dunn Avenue home the following day.

The 18-year-old Midland man was arrested Saturday, Dec. 11, after he broke into a residence and sexually assaulted a woman in the early morning hours on Dec. 2. At the time, police believed that the suspect was tied to additional break-in attempts.

The suspect has been charged with voyeurism stemming from the original sexual assault investigation. He has also been charged with trespassing and breaking and entering a dwelling.